Our community is in mourning, following the shooting death of Dr. Jordan Gaston, counselor for the Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District.

“Dr. Gaston’s death is a tragedy that will forever have an impact on us. We will not be able to fill the void that is left by his absence,” said Dr. Teresa Jackson, WMCSD superintendent. “I cannot begin to imagine the number of students, families, and colleagues he touched in his short life and career as a counselor and educational leader, nor how many he would have positively impacted had he been given the chance.”

Dr. Gaston, 29, joined the district at Winona Secondary during the 2021-2022 school year, Jackson stated.

“He served at Canton School District before coming to Winona,” said Jackson. Dr. Gaston was ever focused on helping students achieve success in academics, college and career readiness, and life, Jackson said.

“Dr. Gaston was wise beyond his years. He was always professional and kind. He knew the responsibilities of his position of school counselor well and always went beyond what was expected of him,” said Jackson.

His forward-thinking ambition to improve self and community flowed effortlessly from his life to his career and family.

“Dr. Gaston’s work ethic was incredible,” said Jackson. “He was working full-time as a high school counselor and completing his EdD in Educational Leadership. He set goals for himself and worked until he achieved each of his goals.”

Jackson went on to say, “Dr. Gaston was a counselor to our students, a colleague to his co-workers, and an inspiration to us all. He served as the building test coordinator and an esteemed member of the district’s equity team and strategic planning team.”

According to reports, Dr. Gaston died from a gunshot wound on West Roane Avenue in Eupora on May 21.

Eupora police arrested Joshua Oats, 26 of Eupora, and charged him with second degree murder, according to reports.

While Dr. Gaston’s young life met an abrupt and brutal end, he will be remembered fondly for many things, including his great sense humor.

“He loved to make people laugh and always knew what was going on in everyone’s lives because he was a great listener,” said Jackson.