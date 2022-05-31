School is out, and the summer break has officially begun for students.

While many families are searching for activities to occupy young minds, Montgomery County and Winona City officials are developing “Kids Day,” a day of fun for area children.

Officials have yet to complete the plans for the day, but according to Montgomery County Supervisor Ronald White, July 9 has been set aside as a full day of fun – perhaps for the whole family.

During their regular meeting on Tuesday, Montgomery County Supervisors, along with other county officials present at the meeting, agreed to help fund “Kids Day.”

In other board news:

• Circuit Clerk Lanelle Martin reminded board members that the Congressional Primary Election will be Tuesday, June 7.

• Board members approved payroll of Chancery Clerk Ryan Wood for duties of comptroller, records restoration and other statutory duties for May.

• Supervisors approved the May docket of claims and payroll.

• They agreed to ratify an $8,635 handwritten check issued on May 23 for the Biewer Sawmill project.

• Members of the board approved Jerry Bridges’ attending the MCA 2022 convention in Gulfport June 6-10 and Keith Roberts’ attending the MCJCJ summer convention in Biloxi July 17-21, and they agreed to pay registration, lodging and other necessary travel expenses.

• The board agreed to spread upon the minutes a certificate of training for James “Butch” McGlothin at the Elections Training seminar on May 18 in Jackson.

• Supervisors agreed to allot $1,500 to the Grassroots Blues and Heritage Festival.