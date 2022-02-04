Circuit Court Judge George Mitchell, 77, of Eupora died Monday after suffering a heart attack during a surgery. Mitchell was appointed by Governor Phil Bryant in December 2015 to serve out the term of former Circuit Court Judge Clarence Morgan, III.

Funeral arrangements for Mitchell are incomplete. Oliver Funeral Home in Eupora is handling arrangements. Interment is expected to be at North Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Kilmichael.

Mitchell was considered a more laid back judge but had a no-nonsense style about him when he was on the bench. He recently finished the April term of Circuit Court in Montgomery County. Mitchell served six years on the bench. The Fifth District Circuit Court covers Montgomery, Carroll, Choctaw, Grenada, Attala and Winston counties.

Judge Mitchell was a Vietnam War veteran with 32 years of military service. He served as a Judge Advocate in the Mississippi Air National Guard and a Judge on the Mississippi Court of Military Appeals. His many military honors included the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, the Mississippi Magnolia Cross and the Air Force Legion of Merit.

Before being appointed by Governor Bryant, Mitchell practiced law in Eupora for 32 years. He also served as the city attorney and city prosecuting attorney for the town of Maben and served as the Webster County School Board attorney.

Mitchell earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Mississippi State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi School of Law.

He served out his appointed term and ran for his first term in 2016. He qualified in February to run for another term. He was unopposed. In a press release from the Administrative Office of Courts, Governor Tate Reeves will have to appoint someone to serve out Mitchell’s term which ends in December.

Judge Joey Loper reflected on his dear friend, “His entire life was one of service. He retired as a Brigadier General in the Mississippi Air National Guard. He was at an age when most men would have thought about retiring, but he had a desire to continue service to the public. He was a dedicated public servant all of his life. He had a very distinguished military career, served as an assistant district attorney, and Webster County prosecutor. At a time when most men were contemplating retirement, he took office as a circuit judge. He had a great legal mind and was an excellent jurist. He worked extremely hard and was even working in his office Sunday afternoon in anticipation of being out of the office for a few weeks due to a scheduled back surgery,” Loper said. “If you didn’t know him very well, he might come across as a little gruff. However, one didn’t have to be around him long to know that he had a heart of gold. His soft side always shown through the most when he was speaking of his children and grandchildren.”

He said Mitchell had a great sense of humor, which is something that was also evident when he was on the bench, he was a classic car enthusiast and had a textbook knowledge of firearms.

Loper wrote that Mitchell was more than just a colleague, he was his friend. “I am fortunate to have been able to count him as a friend. Please keep his family, work family, friends, and colleagues in your prayers for the next few days as we prepare to say our final earthly goodbye to him,” Loper said.

Carroll County and Montgomery County Circuit Court Clerks Durward Stanton and Lanelle Martin said that Mitchell was more than just their judge, he was their friend and will be missed by all who worked with him and who knew him.

“We have been blessed during my 18 years in office to have exceptional Circuit Judges. Judge George Mitchell definitely fit that description. He was extremely knowledgeable of the law and applied it with total impartiality. But, not only was Judge Mitchell an outstanding judge, he was a treasured friend who will be sorely missed,” Stanton said. “I miss him already, but my life is better by having known and worked with him.”

“I knew Judge Mitchell for a number of years prior to his becoming Circuit Judge in the Fifth Circuit Court District, of which Montgomery County is a part. It was an honor and a privilege to have worked with him these past six-plus years,” Martin said. “He was a man who believed in God and country, a distinguished member of the armed forces. He gave his all to anything in which he was involved, including serving as Assistant District Attorney and later as Judge for the Fifth Circuit Court District. He will be missed!”