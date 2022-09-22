Carroll County Supervisors voted to initiate an emergency closure on three bridges in the county -- one on County Road 14, one on County Road 32 and one on County Road 135.

Shane Correro with Willis Engineer said State Aid engineers were in the county inspecting bridges, and he’s not sure how many more will have to close.

“They’re in the county now,” Correro said. He said that a new engineering firm hired by the Office of State Aid is currently inspecting bridges, and there could be more that will close. Correro said Supervisors have to repair two of the bridges in 30 days before they can reopen. Two of them are in Beat 5.

Chancery Clerk Casey Carpenter said County Road 369 in Beat 3 was closed temporarily.

“It’s back open now,” Carpenter said, adding the road has since been repaired.

“Didn’t someone come here about five or six years ago and tell us there were 66 or 67 substandard bridges in the county?” Board Attorney Kevin Horan asked.

“Yeah, there are about 100 timber bridges in the county, if they make us close 66 or 67, we’re gonna be in trouble,” Correro said.

“Have they said how many are going to have to close?” Horan asked. Correro said he doesn’t know because they’re still in the county inspecting. During the meeting, the board discussed County Roads 135 and 32. Minutes before the meeting ended, Correro received a call about County Road 14.

In other board news:

• After receiving confirmation from Montgomery County, the board officially hired Clay Gregg as the new Veterans Service Officer. Gregg will work between Carroll and Montgomery counties, assisting veterans and their needs.

“We just have to decide when he’s going to start,” Carpenter said.

• The board discussed the bridge fund. Right now, the county’s bridge fund is less than $50,000. Board President Jim Neill asked Bookkeeper Rogan Jackson what would it take to build their funds back up. She said the bridge fund is all tax levied.

Jackson said it might build up some as taxes come in, but it won’t increase enough. She said it won’t build up until December, January and February when people began paying taxes.

“My advice is that we just don’t touch it,” Carpenter said.

“We had to do the same thing last year,” Supervisor Josh Hurst said. Last year, around the same time, Supervisors had to halt their spending to allow the bridge fund to build back up.

In a conversation with Bridge Crew Foreman Leon Holman, Neill said they needed to find a way to curtail spending.

Holman said there’s only one truck that uses gasoline and there’s a backhoe and the big truck that use diesel. He said the drag line uses hydraulic fuel, but they don’t use it often.

“That white truck, it’s gone need some work,” Holman said. “We don’t just use it around here. We go all around. It’s nothing for me to use a half a tank in half days’ time.”

Neill told him the board had applied for a grant, which will afford the county a new truck. Neill said the new truck would help.

Holman said he also keeps a few drums of hydraulic fuel on hand at the county barn.