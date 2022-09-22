A Town of Vaiden employee was arrested on multiple charges after a disturbance at a local restaurant.

Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker said Demetris Ghoston, 30, was arrested on Sept. 16 after deputies were called to the restaurant and found marijuana and an assault rifle in a Town of Vaiden truck in which Ghoston traveled.

Ghoston was charged with disturbing the peace, profanity in a public place and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

In an unrelated case, another Vaiden man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly severed a man’s finger during an altercation.

Walker said Ronald Burkett, 72, was arrested on Sept. 15 in Vaiden after he had an altercation with another man.

Ghoston and Burkett have since been released from the Carroll-Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility.