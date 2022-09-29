Plans are underway for the Winona City-wide Yard Sale in October.

The yard sale will begin at 8 a.m. and last as long as participants will have items for sale on Oct. 15.

“If you’re going to be on others’ property, get permission,” said Sue Stidham, director of Montgomery County Economic Development Partnership.

People who would like to participate in the yard sale can call 662-283-4828 and leave a message, if no one answers the call. Potential participants also can send an email to mcedp@duckwood.net if they would like to participate.

A map of the city-wide yard sale will be published in the Oct. 13 edition of The Winona Times newspaper, and a star will be placed on or near addresses of yard sale locations.

“You can’t set up in front of an open business,” Stidham said.