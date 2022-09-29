Diligent dedication to student success has, yet again, ranked Winona Secondary School among high achieving schools across the United States.

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced on Sept. 23 that WSS is one of 46 schools in Mississippi to receive the 2022 College Success Award from GreatSchools.org.

GreatSchools.org is the nation’s leading nonprofit for providing school information to parents and families, according to a statement released by MDE.

Now in its fifth year, the annual recognition honors public high schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college, as determined by available data in each state, according to the release.

WSS principal Donna Bishop said achieving the award has proven beneficial for the school.

“It is truly an honor because potential families check out Greatschools.org when deciding on places to live,” said Bishop. “We will now have the award listed on our school's Greatschools.org account adding to our appeal to future families to move into our area and attend school in WMCSD.”

Mississippi’s recipients are among 1,742 winners from 25 states that have demonstrated successful track records of graduating students who enroll in two- or four-year colleges, are ready for college-level coursework, and persist on to their second year. Despite the many challenges brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic, these schools have continued to uphold many best practices to support their students’ college preparation and success, according to the release.

“We make ‘choosing your next steps after high school’ a priority beginning in seventh grade. Students are encouraged to explore careers in our ninth grade Keystone class and our 12th grade College and Career Readiness class,” said Bishop. “We have several Financial Aid information meetings a year to help our students discover how they can receive assistance to pay for college, should they choose to go. We have created an ACT wall to spotlight those students who have scored 20 and above as well.