I am Tish Butts, the new publisher at Montgomery Publishing in Winona. I am pleased to be trusted with the duty of publishing The Winona Times and the Carroll County Conservative newspapers.

I am a Kilmichael native who graduated from Montgomery County High School and later from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and a minor in Economics.

I also earned a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies in Photography and Marketing from MSU. I earned a Master of Behavioral Science in Public Relations at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.

I began my career in journalism as a sports writer for The Weekly Factor newspaper and later began writing news stories for The Daily Star, currently The Grenada Star. Then I accepted a position as Public Affairs Specialist and Historian at the Army Reserve Medical Command in Pinellas Park, Fla., where I traveled the nation shooting photographs and writing stories about soldiers.

When I returned to Mississippi, I wrote features, crime stories, and general news for The Vicksburg Post. Because Vicksburg was the location of the Mississippi River Commission and the United States Army Corps of Engineers headquarters, I was able to continue writing feature stories about our military service men and women and the work they do at home and abroad.

A near-tragic car wreck ended my time with The Vicksburg Post and made me physically unable to work at a newspaper. However, God brought me through the pain of my rehabilitation and led me to USM, where He enabled me to continue to develop my knowledge of communication.

I wrote stories about alumni, served as editor for the school’s publication, The MCJ Journal, and taught Media Writing to undergraduates.

A short time after graduation, I returned home to Kilmichael with my sons, Gabriel and Ian. Having spent my childhood outside of Kilmichael with my wonderful parents, who taught me to build my relationship with God, to love everyone and be compassionate, and to strive for excellence in all of my endeavors, I knew raising my children near family was a good decision.

Thanks to my parents, I have always been a driven person, and that energy carries over into my being a parent – more now than ever before my having children.

Nowadays, my choices, including career choices, are determined by their being a part of God’s will and if they are beneficial to my children.

So, in 2015, I came to work for Montgomery Publishing, where I have felt like I have fostered lasting relationships with people throughout Carroll and Montgomery counties.

However, when my children were of school age, I was led into the public school system and fell in love with teaching, a truly underappreciated profession.

My sons’ needs outweighed my career ambitions, causing me to devote even more time to them through homeschooling.

Again, God made a way, allowing me to return to work just a few months later and continue homeschooling.

I really appreciate Emmerich Newspapers and Montgomery Publishing for welcoming me back into the fold. When I returned to the paper office last week and saw the faces of so many in the community, I felt I was back home.