Montgomery County Supervisors voted to appoint an interim Justice Court clerk during a special called meeting Tuesday morning at the Montgomery County Courthouse.

Board members designated Tilford Robinson, current Justice Court deputy clerk, to assume the responsibilities of Justice Court clerk until the position is filled.

After the meeting, Board President Ron Wood said someone had to supervise the office since Karen Carter, current Justice Court clerk, will be leaving the Montgomery County position on Friday.

Carter served 21 years in the position before her recent acceptance of the Carroll County Justice Court position, according to reports.

“Someone has to be responsible for the day-to-day in the office,” said Wood.

Tilford’s six and a half years as deputy clerk made him the first choice for board members.

“He had seniority over the other deputy clerk,” he said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Montgomery County Chancery Clerk Ryan Wood had received four applications for the position.

Interested parties can continue applying for the clerk position until Wednesday, Jan. 19.

“We’re going to pick the most qualified person,” Ryan Wood said after the Tuesday morning meeting.

He added education and administrative experience will be heavily considered when choosing someone to fill the position.

Board members agreed to go into executive session during the special called meeting to discuss personnel, but they did not take any action. Later, they agreed to go into executive session on Thursday, Jan. 20, to interview applicants.

Board members also agreed to adjoin until their next regular meeting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.