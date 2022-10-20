A Winona man has been bound over for a charge of felony uttering forgery charges for cashing a fraudulent check with the Bank of Kilmichael branch in town. However, the man said he did it after seeing an advertisement for work on Facebook and said he didn’t know he was being scammed.

Tyrone Wallace went before Judge Alan D. Lancaster on Thursday, Oct. 13 in Winona Municipal Court for uttering forgery. Although the city had asked for the case to be heard the first Thursday in November, Wallace insisted that he have his day in court on Oct. 13, and Lancaster obliged him.

Captain Matt Milletello said the department received a call from a teller at the Bank of Winona, after a check that Wallace had cashed a few days earlier bounced. Milletello said that Wallace had given the teller his ID to cash a $2900 check. He said Wallace told him that he signed up for a job on Facebook, and he only did what he was told.

“He said that he was told to cash the check and put $2,000 of it on prepaid cards, and he could keep the other $900,” Milletello testified. He said Wallace told him that’s what he did. Milletello said he was charged because Wallace should have known that it was a scam, and there was no evidence that he signed up for the work or that he did any work.

Wallace himself took the stand and admitted that’s what he did. “I didn’t even know how to do Apple Pay, I had to have help.” He said he wasn’t aware that it was a scam. Wallace said that he did have proof that he did the work, but it was on his phone, and the court no longer allows people to bring their phones inside.

“Mr. Wallace, if it’s too good to be true, well there’s a chance it’s not true,” Lancaster told Wallace.