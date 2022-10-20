The following cases were heard in Montgomery County Justice Court before Judge Keith Stokes Roberts.

Lamarquis Buckhalter, Mickey Buckhalter and Quincy Buckhalter, represented by Reid Stanford, Neal Marlow and Lee Bailey all waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Another defendant, Michael Fleming’s preliminary hearing has been postponed for 30 days, while the county awaits lab results.

According to a press release by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, on July 7, deputies served a search warrant at 730 Greensboro Street in Winona as the result of a covert investigation. The Buckhalters have been charged with trafficking marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstacy and fentanyl.

Lamarquis Buckhalter remains in Carroll-Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility, Mickey Buckhalter is out on his own recognizance because of the multitude of health problems he currently has, and Quincy Buckhalter remains out on bond.

Also, Jacoriyon Bays, represented by Kevin Horan, waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Bays, represented by Kevin Horan, has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bays’ bond has been continued at $20,000.

Dominique English, represented by Payne Horan, waived his right to a preliminary hearing. English has been charged with molestation- touching a child for lustful purposes. English’s bond was set at $100,000 and was continued. Also, Roberts told English he is not to have any contact whatsoever with the victims.

In court last on Oct. 11 before Judge Larry Bamberg:

Willie Richardson was charged with aggravated assault domestic violence was ordered held with no bond set at his initial appearance. Richardson, represented by Payne Horan, chose to waive his preliminary hearing. Horan asked for $25,000 since it is not a capital case. Bamberg set bond at $50,000 with a no contact order with the victim or family. Richardson remains in custody.

Tina Jackson was charged with grand larceny. Jackson waived her preliminary hearing. Her bond of $10,000 was reduced to $5,000 at the request of public defender Payne Horan.