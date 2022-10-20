Some Montgomery County residents celebrated the birthday of Fannie Lou Hamer by placing a wreath and planting a tree.

Recently, the organization, Bridging Winona, received a magnolia tree, which had been donated in honor of Hamer, and during a Winona Board of Aldermen September meeting, they authorized the group to plant the tree at the Montgomery County Recreational Park.

Bridging Winona planted the tree on Oct. 6 to commemorate Hamer’s birthday, said Vickie Ratliff, member of Bridging Winona.

The organization also placed a wreath on the Fannie Lou Hamer marker at the old Winona Jail site on Sterling Street and Oak Drive, Ratliff said.

Local officials, citizens and visitors from across the United States attended the unveiling of the marker on June 9, to commemorate the date Hamer, a voters’ rights activist during the 1960s, was arrested in Winona for sitting in at a lunch counter at the bus station once located on Mississippi Highway 51.

Ratliff said work has begun on placing a Freedom Trail marker at the site of the bus station.

“The next sign requires more community engagement,” said Ratliff, adding Bridging Winona is working with citizens of Winona and the Alluvial Collective to compile an oral history of the town.

The Alluvial Collective works to end inequity based on difference by cultivating belonging and wholeness in the world, according to their website.

Ratliff said getting racial healing out in the open is key in promoting social and economic growth in Winona.