Events are being held in the area in honor of cancer survivors.

There will be a rainbow cancer walk on Saturday in Vaiden in honor of Tony “CB” Hemphill, the husband of Vaiden Alderwoman Lesia Hemphill.

Hemphill told those in attendance at the Town of Vaiden board meeting that she wanted to do something that not only honored her husband, but honored those who have survived cancer and those who have conquered cancer.

The walk will begin at 8 a.m. and will travel through downtown Vaiden. It will end at the Vaiden Gymnasium. Hemphill said the walk will honor every type of cancer, and she encourages people to come out and walk.

“We all know someone who has had cancer and those who have passed on from cancer. You can walk in honor of your family members, your friends, co-workers,” she said.

Also, on Saturday, Winona Baptist Church will have a brunch in honor of breast cancer and domestic violence awareness.

“This year we are recognizing our breast cancer survivors as well as having a segment on Domestic Violence. We will also have a memorial for those who died as a result of breast cancer or DV,” said Latia Butts, nurse practitioner for Baptist Cancer Center in Grenada.

Butts said at the end of the program, we will do a balloon release of pink & purple balloons.