A Carroll County man has been arrested on two counts of sexual battery and two counts of unnatural intercourse with a beast.

Mike Bobbitt, 59, of County Road 316 in Carroll County, was arrested Friday, Nov. 11 after a search warrant was executed on Bobbitt’s home. According to a statement released by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, deputies seized evidence from Bobbitt’s home, including computers.

The release states that Sharon Stone, an operations manager with In Defense of Animals, was called to take custody of several dogs from Bobbitt’s home and from the neighborhood.

Bobbitt has been booked into the Carroll-Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility, and more charges may be pending.