A graveside service for Mr. Leonard D. Woods of Stewart was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, in Freewill Cemetery in Stewart. Bro. Bill Mills officiated the service.

Mr. Woods, 69, passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Eupora. He was born in Montgomery County on March 1, 1953, to Tony Zell and Emma Retheal Varnes Woods. He served in the Mississippi Army National Guard and was a truck driver. He was a member of William Springs Church of God in Stewart.

Mr. Woods is survived by his fiancé Jo Pugh of Carrollton; daughters, Tara Fortner of Stewart and Lisa Tullos of Carrollton; son, Marc Woods of Stewart; and two grandchildren, Layla Pugh and Lexie Pugh. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook can be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.