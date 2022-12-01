Allan D. “Devo” Lancaster leads in Montgomery County in the race for Circuit District 5 Place 2 Circuit Court Judge.

Lancaster secured 1,304 votes during the Nov. 28 runoff, and Doug Evans got 159, according to unofficial results compiled by Montgomery County Circuit Clerk Lanelle Martin.

Deputy Circuit Clerk Lesa Goldman said votes cast for this election was 1,464 or 23.58 percent of voters in the county.

“It was very low,” said Goldman. “We know [the turnout would be low] because we didn’t do but 93 absentee ballots.”

Lancaster and Evans were the only two candidates on Tuesday’s ballot, which was vastly different from the Nov. 8 contest.

Lancaster won 2,042 votes from ballots cast in Montgomery County, and Evans picked up 427 picked up votes, according to the Nov. 8 official results compiled by Martin.

Kasey Young had 224 votes with Doug Crosby securing 140 votes and Zachary Madison getting 79 votes in the highly contested election, Martin said.

