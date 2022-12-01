The folks at Montgomery Publishing welcome Anna Coburn to the team as a staff writer.

“We at Montgomery Publishing are happy Anna has joined our team, and we look forward to her working with us,” said Tish Butts, publisher and managing editor. “I am excited to assist this enthusiastic writer into becoming a dynamic journalist.”

Anna assumed her position as staff writer on Tuesday, but she brings experience to the team.

“I am so excited to be writing for the Winona Times and The Conservative, I’ve always wanted to go into journalism and use my skills as a writer to serve my community,” said Anna. “I am so glad to be near my family and be a part of their daily lives. They contribute so much to my happiness and my strength as a person.”

Before writing for The Winona Times and The Conservative newspapers, Anna served as a copywriter for Liquid Creative in Jackson, where she built relationships and conducted research and gathered information on clients to adequately serve them.

“At Liquid Creative, I wrote copy for ad campaigns, for social media, and proofread drafts of different types of marketing media,” Anna said. “While working at Liquid Creative, I quickly discovered that marketing wasn’t really for me, but I am grateful for all the experience I managed to build up in my time there.”

Prior to her time in Jackson, Anna worked as a news intern at French Camp Academy, where she reported on specialized fields, topics and industries.

She wrote an online blog that addressed news stories, while offering additional opinions and commentary.

“While interning at French Camp Academy during college, I interviewed house parents and children and got to know the community at French Camp. I had a lot of fun shadowing my Uncle Lance Ragsdale who is a part of the development team at FCA,” Anna said. “I loved the community at FCA and being able to catch a glimpse of their daily life.”

Anna graduated from Belhaven University in Jackson with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree and a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing and Graphic Design.

While there, she spent her extra time as a Social Media Developer for the Belhaven University Creative Writing Department.

The staff at Montgomery Publishing is looking forward to working with Anna as we diligently serve our community while pursuing excellence.