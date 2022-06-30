The Montgomery County Justice Court was held on June 21 and 22 because the Montgomery County Justice Court is a voting precinct and unavailable on June 28.

Justice Court will not be held due to the fourth of July holiday and judge conferences.

On Tuesday, Lisa and Matthew Montana went before Judge Keith Stokes Roberts on a charge of simple assault. Jessica Mitchell said that she took Matthew Montana’s sister, Kristy Fairley to have a procedure done in Tupelo. She said as she was leaving the home, the Montanas both pulled out of their driveway.

She said the Montanas were behind her on Williams Road. Mitchell said it was a gravel road, she didn’t want to travel fast, and it was dark because the sun hadn’t risen yet and she couldn’t see well. Mitchell said Matthew Montana came around her and his wife was behind her.

She said she then turned left toward highway 82 when Lisa Montana passed her. She said it continued up the road and she stopped at Nail’s. She said the Montanas were screaming vulgarities at them and Lisa Montana came toward the vehicle, striking it as she pulled off.

“Matthew called Kristy’s phone, yelling expletives and told her ‘Tell that [expletive] to turn around, she’s going the wrong way for me to whip her [expletive],” Mitchell said. She said the two went to Tupelo for Fairley’s procedure and then returned and the melee from that morning still continued.

Mitchell said she doesn’t understand why and that she didn’t have a problem with the Montanas. The Montanas said that it was Mitchell that was yelling expletives at them. Matthew Montana said he couldn’t remember exactly what she said.

Roberts found the Montanas guilty of simple assault and ordered them to have no contact with Mitchell and ordered them to keep all contact with Fairley mutual and about their parents.

On Wednesday, Ricardo Bibbs, 47 of Winona, went before Judge Larry Bamberg on a charge of aggravated assault- domestic violence. Bibbs was administratively bound over on the charge. Bibbs was arrested on June 14.

Justice Court Clerk Tillford Robinson said court will resume on Wednesday, July 20. Court will off for three weeks.