After a yearlong wait, Highway 404 West in Duck Hill is back open to the public. The Mississippi Department of Transportation closed Highway 404 West and East to repair a bridge. However, Highway 404 West did not have a detour bridge, and it completely closed the area just past Dollar General.

In an earlier story, MDOT District 2 Engineer James Mitch Turner said the estimated cost of construction for the project is $6,816,730.30 and was awarded to Key, LLC. Turner said it will take a year for the construction of the new West Bridge and roadway to be completed. The completion date is set for July 2022.

Well, MDOT held up to its completion date, even with rain. Officials with MDOT reported Friday afternoon that the bridge and asphalt were finished a week but, but it wasn’t to the point of safely opening it up to traffic. He stated that the department had subcontractors working on it and they were hopeful it would open today.

By 5 p.m. end of day, Highway 404 was back open to the public, with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department announcing it on their Facebook page, with many replying with celebratory comments. Work on Highway 404 East continues.

“The east bridge should be completed late fall of 2022, weather permitting,” Turner said in an email.