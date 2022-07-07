For 20 years, the Grassroots Festival held in Duck Hill has been an attraction for many people from all over, nationally and internationally, to come to Elliott Field to hear grassroots and up and coming artists.

The event will begin on Friday, July 8 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, July 9 at 4 p.m. Two-day pass tickets are $30 and one-day pass tickets are $25. Kids 13 and under are free, and high school students are $5.

Friday night, Pine Blakely will kick off the festival. Followed by Pam Confer, Jerry Fair and closing the show is Mark “Muleman” Massey featuring Billy Earhart. Saturday, Willie Earl Hubbert and the Fingerprint Band kick off the show, followed by Lewis Johnson and the No Name Band, John Horton and Band, Little Willie Farmer and closing the show is a newcomer, the Emmons Entertainment Band from Macon.

“A local Winonian is in that band, Elex Forrest is the drummer for them. They do a lot of Southern Soul covers, so that should be good,” he said.

White said he began the festival 20 years ago, as a part of the process of working with the community. “It was a way to bring some social activity to the community and enhance our organizing work and our efforts. It was a way to bring people to the venue and be more effective,” he said. White said 20 years later, he never saw it being as big as it is now but many people saw then what regionally, nationally and internationally people see now.

The family oriented event continues to keep growing, not even COVID could stop it. From holding the festival virtually, to a hybrid festival of festival goes and virtually, the Grassroots Festival still drew in many.

Organizer Al White said it doesn’t seem like it’s been 20 years. “It’s been a lot of work and a labor of love,” he said.

He said he began working with Malcolm Walls with the Delta Blues Festival when the idea came to him. White said he began to visually see his idea because of the community block parties that used to be held in Duck Hill.

“Little Willie Farmer and his band would perform at these block parties that were held,” he said. “I thought getting him to perform at the festivals would be a good hook and a way he could show off his artistic skills. It took off from there,” White said.

He said the late Willie King also helped him get the festival off the ground. “He was doing similar work in Alabama with the Freedom Creek Festival. White said King told him that he would help him get the festival off the ground.

“He was one of the main pushers, he was the one who helped to take it to another level,” he said. “He would come every year no matter if he was performing locally or nationally, until he passed.” White said that Willie King would make it a point to come to Duck Hill and it was significant in support.

White said over 20 years, the festival showcased local talent like Pine Blakely, Danny Lancaster, had some regulars to perform like Mark “Muleman” Massey featuring Billy Earhart, Lewis Johnson and the No Name Band and some headliners, like Bobby Rush, and Southern Soul artist TK Soul and Sheba Potts-Wright.

“It’s not so much about me, it’s for the artists to showcase them,” he said.

But, the festival has never strayed away from what makes it unique. It gives a stage for upcoming artist, obscure artist, in a family-friendly environment.

White said he never saw it begin this big – an event where people as far as Australia, Italy, Paris, France and South America come just to see and perform.

“No, but I did have artist who did and gave their support. Jerry Chattaway was one of them. He told me we should build another stage. He was one of the ones that motivated me and helped me to grow,” he said.

“It’s been a great opportunity to capture and to have artists come from abroad. Little Willie Farmer has gotten a lot of attention from it. There are artists who come just to sit with him and interview him and take a few notes. It’s been very rewarding,” he said. “There have been artists that are dead and gone now that used to love to come play the festival. The two that come to mind are Mississippi Slim and Ben Payton, anytime I pick up the phone they come.”

White said it’s not just the artists who love coming to the festival, it’s also the vendors. “When we started the festival, we envisioned it would be a benefit to local vendors as well. But, for the most part, it’s the vendors outside the community.”

He said there’s a man that lives in Shuqualak that loves to come to the festival, but for medical reasons and because of the virus, he could.

“I don’t remember his name, I call him Frank from Shuqualak. He convinced his family to let him come this year and he’s coming with fresh corn, tomatoes and peaches to sell,” he said. From barbecue to clothing, just like the music, you’ll find an array of vendors at the festival.

“It’s a down home kind of gathering. The Duck Hill Class of 1970 is planning to be there. It’s a family affair, the way I see it. It’s a way to see people you haven’t seen in a while. We wanted people to have family reunions around the event,” he said, which is always held the second Saturday in July.

“It’s a coming home of sorts. The festival is synonymous with “A Place Called Home.” White said as a way to commemorate the 20th year, he also working on a big bash later this month.

“I’d definitely like to thank our supporters and sponsors,” he said. “Without them, there would be no Grassroots Festival.”