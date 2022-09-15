A Georgia woman died in a wreck at the intersection of Mississippi Highway 82 and Interstate 55 in Winona on Sept. 10.

Joginder Kaur, 74 of Suwanee, Ga., was a passenger traveling in one of two vehicles involved in the accident, according to Montgomery County Coroner Allan Pratt.

The two vehicles collided at the Highway 82 – Interstate 55 exit on the westbound side of Highway 82 around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, according to Pratt.

A 2012 Honda, driven by Bandeep Singh Chugh, pulled out onto Highway 82, and a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Anthony Cobbins who was traveling West on Highway 82, made contact with the driver’s side of the 2012 Honda Insight, according to Winona Police Chief Roshaun Daniels.

Montgomery County 911 received a call and dispatched MedStat ambulance services and Winona police to the scene, Pratt said.

Kaur was a rear seat passenger traveling with Chugh, and Daniels said front passenger Inder Singh was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by MedStat.

Pratt said he pronounced Kaur dead at the scene at 5 p.m. on Saturday.