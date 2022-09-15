The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved the county’s budget for the 2023 fiscal year, following a budget hearing on Monday.

After receiving no public comments about the budget, supervisors listened to Tony Green, governmental specialist, discuss details about the budget and how they were able to balance the budget without raising taxes.

Green said the fact that the supervisors agreed not to give themselves a raise this year greatly helped their efforts to avoid a tax increase.

The county will start FY 2023 with a beginning balance of $7,602,772, and they expect a total of $8,292,974 in revenues, according to the combined budget provided by Green.

Of the total revenue, they expect $4,362,997 to come from tax levy, according to the budget.

The Winona Montgomery Consolidated School District is designated for 39 percent of the tax levy revenue, and 41 percent has been allocated for the county’s general government, according to the budget.

Thirteen percent of the tax levy will go to roads and bridges; three percent will go to special levies; two percent will go to Holmes Community College; and another two percent will go to the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.

“The main difference between this budget and last year’s budget is the ARPA money,” said Green.

According to the combined, the county is expecting a total of $9,191,047 in expenses with a $6,704,699 ending cash balance.

“I think this is my 13th budget, and you haven’t raised taxes,” said Green. “The only way someone’s taxes would go up is if they made an addition to their land.”

Supervisor Keith McGee made a motion to publish the combined budget in this edition of the newspaper, and Supervisor Edwin Taylor seconded with board members voting in favor.

In other Board news,

• Supervisors agreed to give Home Hardware a tax exemption for 10 years, pending further board discussion during their Sept. 30 meeting.

• Board members authorized dispatcher Amber Cummings to receive training.

• They agreed that Montgomery County will pay half of the salary and expenses for the Veterans Service Officer.

• Board members agreed to get a new security camera and alarm system for the dump.

• The board agreed to recess until Sept. 30.