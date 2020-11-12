The Carroll County School District received data reports from Dr. Wendy Hubbard and Principal Coretta Green and Principal Khalilah Tate. The data shows that the district has some work to do; however, Green and Tate are optimistic that the efforts by their students and teachers will show students are improving

During the 2019-2020 school year, the Mississippi Department of Education waived statewide testing because of the coronavirus. However, it was only waved until the end of the May when school is released. Students will take state tests beginning in April and May of 2021.

Both Green and Tate said that because students have been out since March and some of their students still haven’t returned in-person, they have seen a “regression” of skills in some students.

Tate and Green said they’ve seen progress by their students, but they realize there has been a regression for some students. Teachers are having to build from the period where students were out in March until now.

“It’s not like the summer lull,” Tate said. “Our students have been out since March and it’s a regression.”

Both presented plans that teachers are doing to incentivize and energize students to do well. Because of the regression, teachers are fighting. Data showed some students may have dropped a grade level or may have moved up one to two grade levels.

“Now, we have had some students who are at home who are doing well,” Green said. “But, the data shows that a lot of them need to be here.”

Tate agreed as well.

Both said their teachers and staff are working to combat the regression, and the data presented was just baseline data to see where their students are and to formulate a game plan to get them where they need to be.

Another issue the schools are having is parents not bringing their children to be tested. Both Tate and Green said they had students who were not tested simply because the parents didn’t bring them.

“There’s nothing we can really do about that,” Green said. “That part is out of our control.”

“But, we’re failing,” Trustee Stella Washington-Bell said. “I just want to know what y’all are doing about it. Because if we fail, you know who they’re going to blame, and it’s not going be the board.”

“Oh, we know,” both replied and then reiterated that their teachers and students are working hard, and they are going to get where they need to be.

“Well, I’m not [going to blame the principals],” Board member John Phillips said. “I’m going to blame the pandemic.”

In other business, Washington-Bell asked why some teachers sent out reminders for meetings three to four minutes from the start time. She said a lot of her daughter’s teachers are good about sending reminders. However, she said one teacher sent a reminder for class that they didn’t receive until 1:30 p.m. The reminder was for class at 8:30 a.m. earlier that day.

“I know that we’re still ironing out the kinks. I just want to know if teachers could send reminders earlier,” Washington-Bell said.

Librarian Sherry Foster said she helps some of J.Z. George’s teachers connect with their class, and it’s a learning experience for the teachers also. She said teachers are sending out reminders ahead of time and also use Active Parent to send out reminders as well. Foster and Principal Coretta Green both said the problem is the students and parents who don’t respond back.

Washington-Bell said she said her email address and her daughter’s email address are registered and she [Washington-Bell] doesn’t receive anything from some of her daughter’s classes.

Foster said it’s a learning experience for the teachers as well. She said in one instance, one teacher she’s helped who’s an older teacher, couldn’t hear her class in the virtual classroom. Foster said she could see them but couldn’t hear them. The problem was the class had its cameras on mute and the teacher didn’t realize it.

“So, it’s a learning experience for us all. We just ask that parents bear with us,” Foster said.

Washington-Bell also said that her daughter had an okay report card, but there was one class where her grade was a 79. She said she did research and found there were 14 assignments not graded. She said it wasn’t the case of her daughter not completing them, it was the case of the teacher not grading them.

Green said that there were plans to give students time to make up their grades and reissue another report card reflecting where they are, but the outbreak happened causing all of their students to move to virtual for two weeks.

Another issue address was whether or not J.Z. George was charging students to pay for masks if needed. Green said they were for some, but it wasn’t the case for all.

She said they had repeat offenders, students who would blatantly come to school without a mask and they kept issuing them. Green said it got to the point where they needed to replenish their stash and asked Superintendent Jim Ray if it would be okay.

“It’s taught them some responsibility,” she said. “And I’ve talked to parents and they told me they have masks at home. They just don’t understand why they keep leaving them.”

Green said after they began to charge students .50 to a dollar for a mask, they began bringing them to school, and they hadn’t had that problem.

She said the money was only used to replenish their stock and was put into the activity fund.

Washington-Bell asked why they had to replenish their stock. Green said they ran out because of issuing out masks. She said teachers have a supply in their classroom too, but they would also send students to the office to get one if they needed one.

Superintendent Jim Ray said they received masks and hand sanitizer shipments from the Mississippi Department of Education. Green said they ran out before the shipment came in and needed a way to supply it.