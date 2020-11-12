Carroll County’s newly-formed Michael H. Ball VFW, the Third Arrow Chapter of the Daughters of the Revolution, and the Carroll Academy Student Council held its annual Veterans Day program Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Carroll County Courthouse in Carrollton.

VFW Commander Sugar Mullins told those in attendance that the group is named after the only person in Carroll County that was killed in action in Vietnam. He said Ball still has family in Carroll County, but he hasn’t met them yet. Mullins said the group had planned a day to celebrate the formation of the VFW and honor Ball, but because of COVID-19, they haven’t been able to. He said he hopes they can do it soon.

The speaker of the event was Brigadier General Gary E. Huffman. A native and life-long resident of Chickasaw County, Huffman retired from the Mississippi Army National Guard effective August 15, 2012, after more than thirty years of military service.

His last assignment was a 13-month active duty tour as Commander and Senior Military Representative, North Atlantic Treaty Organization Headquarters located in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He was responsible for leading a joint international military and civilian staff that conducted strategic level defense and security sector reform.

Huffman spoke on the challenges that the country is facing. “We’ve faced the same challenges before and we rose above those and we will rise above,” he said.

“I am a solider, I was a solider, I will always be a solider. My oath doesn’t have an expiration date and these men that are sitting before you today, they will always be soldiers. Their oath doesn’t have an expiration date,” Huffman said.

Huffman told the story of Sgt. John Albert Pittman. Pittman received the highest honor, the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Korean War.

According to The Wall of Valor Project, Pittman was featured in Life Magazine for his heroic actions. “…For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving with Company C, 1st Battalion, 23d Infantry Regiment, 2d Infantry Division, in action against enemy aggressor forces at Kujang-dong, Korea, on 26 November 1950,” Huffman read.

Pittman sacrificed himself after he threw himself on a grenade to protect his men. Huffman read Pittman’s heroic story to those in attendance. According to the story, when a medic reached Pittman he only asked if his men were okay.

“How many of us would throw themselves on a grenade?” Huffman asked.

He said Pittman survived and he came back to Carroll County, where he still has family, and lived a normal life. Pittman died April 8, 1995 is buried in New Hope cemetery in Black Hawk.

“Those are the kinds of citizens that we’re raising in Carroll, in Montgomery, in Chickasaw, and in rural America,” Huffman said.

He said when people talk about the cost of war, it’s not just the monetary cost in current dollar value, but people see the costs for years especially with the mental issues faced by many veterans.

The Carroll Academy Student Association then presented proclamations to Carrollton Mayor Pam Lee, North Carrollton Mayor Ken Strachan, Carroll County Supervisor Jim Neill and VFW President Sugar Mullins.

The Student Council then laid a wreath on the Veterans monument in front of the courthouse.

The program ended with Tax Assessor Wilton Neal singing God Bless America and a prayer by Liberty Baptist Church preacher Gary Tanner.