Kelvin and Jessica Lee’s lives can appear hectic to some, but for the couple, hectic has become a way of life.

Both are active members of the military and both hold civilian jobs. Kelvin is a deputy for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, and Jessica works for the Division of Medicaid. They are also raising four children, the youngest being four.

At first meeting, the two seem like polar opposites. Kelvin is more reserved, while Jessica is little more outspoken.

The two met at Ole Miss during Jessica’s freshman year. Jessica said Kelvin worked in Residence Life, and when she got to her room, she saw the beds were bunked together. She said she requested that someone come and debunk the beds. Kelvin answered the call.

“I guess you can say I have a little jazzy mouth, and I asked him if he needed help, he told me no. I said ‘Good, because I wasn’t going to help you anyway,’” Jessica said, laughing.

“She got smart, and I got smart back,” Kelvin said.

Jessica said the two had chosen the same major, exercise science, and they had a lot of classes together.

“We would throw jabs at each other,” Jessica said. “He helped me pass Physics -- Lord knows he helped me.”

Kelvin is four years older than Jessica. She said she never believed he was older when they first met.

“I thought he was a freshman like me. I made him show me his ID, I didn’t believe it,” she said. “He said he had been there just playing around, but when we got together, he focused and got it done.”

Kelvin said the two became friends first, and as time went on, they became a couple. Jessica said for their first date, Kelvin took her to church. She said she had been looking for a church and wondered what he was up to when he told her to get ready.

She said it won her over because he wasn’t just the typical college guy.

He said he even drove all the way to Jackson to go to the Mississippi Fair with Jessica. The two remembered the time they went to Taylor Grocery just outside of Oxford.

“He kept turning on all these country roads, I’m wondering where he’s taking me. And we pull in and it looks like a shack,” she said laughing. “The food is good, but it’s in the middle of nowhere.”

Kelvin said the biggest test of their relationship was seeing how his two children took to Jessica.

“She told me, ‘If they don’t like me, then this isn’t going to work.’ I think they were two and three at the time. But, they took to her and they liked her.’”

The two were married in 2010 after Kelvin finished college, and they have been married for 10 years. The couple has four children ages 15, 14, 8 and 4.

“It gets rough, but we make it happen,” Jessica said.

The two seem to balance each other out. Being that they both have military training, they’re able to understand each other and the dangers the other one faces. That was tested when the two were deployed at the same time in 2018.

“We were gone for 400 days,” Jessica said.

She said she left in March 2018, and Kelvin left in August, three days after their children started back to school. Not only were they deployed, they were in two entirely different countries. One was in Kuwait, and the other in Afghanistan.

“Even overseas, I was in Mommy mode. I’m always in Mommy mode,” she said.

Kevin added, “She took care of everything. She made sure my mom had groceries. She sent presents on special occasions. She made it feel like we were there with them. All I said was, ‘Oh, okay yeah. Is that what you’re doing? Oh okay.’ I didn’t have to worry about anything. She took care of everything.”

The two said they used WhatsApp to stay in touch with each other, and Jessica would set her alarm to talk to her children before school and before bed.

She said it was tough, with both of them being deployed, but they worked to be sure it was like they were both there with their children.

The balance and understanding the two have as military personnel are great resources for Kelvin’s job in law enforcement.

“I love what I do,” he said. “I don’t take things that people say to heart.”

He said he respects the fact that people are allowed to protest and say how they feel. As a member of the military, he’s faced the same criticism.

“I remember coming through the airport and people were yelling things at us,” he said. “We go to fight on other soil, so the fight doesn’t come to our soil.”

Jessica says with everything going on, she has an opinion, but she respects her husband and what he does.

“I pray daily,” she said. “There are good and bad police everywhere, but I can say we have some really good ones here in Montgomery County.”

Usually, the Lee’s have drills they have to do for one job, on top of keeping up with their other one. But, since the pandemic, they have had drills virtually and attend classes and other activities.

“They still want all the paperwork done,” Jessica said.