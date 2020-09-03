The Carroll County Board of Supervisors are mulling over two proposals for garbage pickup, one from ADSI and another from WastePro.

Chancery Clerk Casey Carpenter said the county’s contract with their current company ADSI ends at the end of September. Board attorney Kevin Horan said the board can table it and take it under consideration at their Tuesday, Sept. 8 meeting in Carrollton.

Also, the board heard from Durward Stanton. He said according to House Bill 824, it authorizes another $50 for poll workers for hazard pay during the Coronavirus pandemic. Stanton said the $50 will be reimbursed back to the county.

“They’re there for 14 hours so when you do the math, they’re not even making minimum wage,” Stanton said.

He also said the bill would take absentee ballots, which are certified by poll managers, the responsibility is now on the resolution board.

He said the board is there only on election night and if there is a question about a ballot, the resolution board makes the call. Stanton said now putting load of counting absentee and affidavit ballots on the resolution board will add more work.

“I think for the presidential election, we had 650 absentee ballots, so it’s not a small chore,” Stanton said. He proposed the Supervisors consider raising the resolution board’s pay from $100 to $200. The board approved the measure 4-0 with Supervisor Jim Neill abstaining.

In other news, the board voted to increase the pay of Fire Coordinator Jake Hurst.

“I think he’s been doing an outstanding job. He’s been at all the fires and he’s helping the other fire departments. He’s digging around and finding money for things and getting new signs. I think we should be able to find him a couple of thousand to help him out,” Neill said.

The board approved the measure 4-0 with Supervisor Josh Hurst abstaining.