Montgomery County has now reported 633 cases of COVID-19 since March, and Carroll County isn’t far behind with 607 case, as another resident has succumbed to the virus this past week.

According Supervisor Rickie Corley, a new outbreak of the virus in the Vaiden area has affected Carroll County Circuit Clerk Durward Stanton, a deputy clerk, an election commissioner, and approximately 40 members of a church. All employees in the Circuit Clerk’s office in Vaiden are currently under quarantine.

According to Carroll County officials at Monday’s meeting, the new outbreak is believed to be connected to election night, as the positive cases were reported just days after Tuesday night’s Presidential Election. The Circuit Clerk’s office, however, will still be open during the period Stanton and his deputies are in quarantine.

Monday, Supervisors voted to hire Tinesha Erve-Earnest part-time to handle the office. Before being elected the Southern District Judge, Erve-Earnest worked in the office as a deputy clerk. It was unclear how many days Erve-Earnest will be needed to fill in at the office.

Currently, Carroll County is under a mask order by Governor Tate Reeves, which will expire on Monday. There have been no other executive orders this week, as Reeves’ weekly press conference was postponed Monday after his youngest daughter tested positive for the virus. Reeves and his family are in quarantine.