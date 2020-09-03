A food distribution program that was only supposed to run through June has been extended once again as many people are still working to get back on their feet and recover from being out of work for so long due to the pandemic. The project, which is going into its fourth month, has also exposed the food desert that exists in the area, the organizer said.

Blessings for all, Empowered by Faith’s food distribution has been extended for another three weeks. Organizer Calbrina Ward Woods initially said that Tuesday, Aug. 25 was set to be her last distribution day, however, she received word Friday that the program has been extended.

She said every time she thinks the program is about to come to an end, it’s extended again, and for her it’s a blessing for the community.

“We’re blessed. If it didn’t get approved I was okay with what we’ve done,” Woods said.

The program which began May 18 has led to the distribution of over 30,000 food boxes. The boxes contain fruit and vegetables and are a part of a partnership with MS Fruit and Vegetable Co. in Grenada. The distributions also include dry food boxes and a summer feeding program.

Woods said she never saw the program going as long as it has, and the experience has been “mind- blowing” of how many people have a need.

“Not even a chance,” Woods said. “It is more than anything I can imagine.”

She said the program proves there is a still need in the area and that people need help.

It’s not unusual for Woods and her organization to reach out and help those throughout the region. It’s the group’s mission to give back to the community. She said when she started organizing the food distribution program, she wanted to do something to help during the pandemic.

However, the program exposed an even bigger need in the area. In the five counties that are served, there are six grocery stores. There are three in Grenada -- Spains, Grocery Basket and Walmart; two in Montgomery -- SuperValu in Winona and Greenlee’s Shoprite in Kilmichael; one in Webster County, SuperValu in Eupora; and one in Choctaw County, SuperValu in Ackerman. Right now, Carroll County, the biggest county out of all of the five, doesn’t have a grocery store in the county. The nearest is a 12-22 minute drive to Winona or Kilmichael or a drive to Lu’s Grocery and Big Star just over the line in Greenwood.

For some, the distance to a grocery store is 10 minutes or more and many may not have the means to travel that far to get groceries or even have the money or assistance to afford it.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture website, the Farmers to Families food box program: “Through this program, USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is partnering with national, regional and local distributors, whose workforces have been significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses, to purchase up to $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products from American producers of all sizes. The program will supply food boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat products and a combination box of fresh produce, dairy or meat products. Distributors will package these products into family-sized boxes, then transport them to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need.”

Woods said people have no idea of the need. She said she’s received messages, been tagged in Facebook posts, have received letters and have been told of how the program has helped so many people.

“It makes my heart happy,” she said. “Last Tuesday, I received 25 gift cards [to help]; its mind-blowing. I can’t believe it. It well exceeded anything I thought.”

She said to see the volunteers that come out and take time out of their day to help her is amazing.

“It shows the community is pulling together, and it’s pulling together as one,” Woods said.

“I’m ecstatic,” she said. “It’s a new feeling every time we do it. We’ve developed relationships with people. The prayer line is always packed, it’s just an amazing feeling,” she said.

Woods said she has gotten to know area mayors, the Winona Street Department, and the Grenada Fire Department – many who take time out of their day to help.

“People need help right now. That’s what it’s about. It’s about ministering to people,” Woods said. “I’ve gotten so many inboxes, been tagged in so many -- posts people tell me thank you. I just don’t brag about it. I have some that will put you in tears,” she said.

Woods said for her, it’s not about the accolades. It’s about doing the work of the Lord, and that’s all that matters to her.

“When I get stuff like that, I know that I’m in line with what God wants me to do,” she said.

Woods said people will come and check on her and the workers, see if they’re okay, and ask if they need anything. it makes her feel good to know people even think of her, while she’s thinking of others. She said her drivers, Sue Stidham and Patricia Ward, have even developed relationships with those who are sick and shut-in. Ward said one woman told them that she is thankful for the boxes because she can’t get out and do things for herself. There are not many people who come help her. She was glad that someone thought of her.

Woods said she has countless stories like that, people who have reached out to her and told her thank you. For her, that means everything.