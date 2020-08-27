With many COVID-19 guidelines in place, the Carroll County Society for the Preservation of Antiquities is taking precautions to keep everyone safe and ensure the 2020 Carrollton Pilgrimage and Pioneer Day Festival continues without interruption. Planned for October 2-3, all are invited to mask up and enjoy celebrating the Carrollton’s history, heritage, and historic homes and churches.

The Town of Carrollton has its own unique history, and it has more than its fair share of historic structures.

“Formed in 1834, Carrollton was incorporated as the county seat in 1836. It became known as a center for education and legal expertise,” Mayor Pam Lee said. “Homes that began as log cabins, a basic design in the area, were adapted to create a symmetrical central hall house resembling the formal Georgian structures found back east and in England. By the 1850s, the Georgian style homes were being updated in the Greek revival style, followed by Queen Anne, Italianate, and Craftsman styles. All of these styles are found in Carrollton today.”

Lee, who also chairs the annual pilgrimage, said Carrollton was once a bustling center for trade and commerce.

“A hand-drawn map recently discovered during a remodel of a business interior shows many of the businesses and homes found during the 1850s. There were seven general stores, four hotels, four doctors/drug shops, three schools (including a female college), three law offices, three boot or shoe shops, two confectionary shops, a dentist, and shops for buying jewelry, harnesses, tin products, and carriages. Other locations are marked as blacksmith, stable, bank, saloon, and undertaker. Today Carrollton has been described as a quintessential 19th century town, with its courthouse square surrounded by homes and businesses. The perfect setting for a William Faulkner book.”

Due to the pandemic, home tours will be “porch parties” this year, with homeowners of eight different houses providing historical backgrounds and personal antidotes at each home.

“In response to Covid-19 concerns, in-home tours will be limited but ticketed guests can visit on the porches of eight homes and learn the history and architecture of the homes. Some of these homes have not been on tour before. Visitors will see the inside of the homes through pictures and exhibits on the porches,” she said.

Lee said those who are purchasing tickets will have to answer a short questionnaire. She said masks and hand sanitizers will be provided.

“Visitors to the Pioneer Day Festival [on Saturday, October 3] are requested to bring their own masks to use as they shop with craftsmen and enjoy the music provided by local artists,” Lee said.

Some things could not go on this year, but will continue in the future. There will be no Miss Pioneer Day Festival pageant.

This year, the Pilgrimage will honor the movie “The Help.” The 10-year celebration will be held Saturday, Oct. 3.

“It is hard to believe that “The Help” was filmed 10 years ago,” Lee said. “This year, the 2020 Pilgrimage and Pioneer Day Festival is offering a special package. Sit on Skeeter's front porch with the owners [of the home]. Tour Cotesworth, which was used as the Foote Plantation. Laugh with movie food stylist Lee Ann Flemming as she recounts some of the funny things that happened to her on and off the sets. Take home a handcrafted paper bag cookbook which has many of Lee Ann's recipes, including the famous chocolate pie.”

Lee said this special package is priced at $50 per person. Seating for the visit with Lee Ann is limited due to Covid-19 concerns so make your reservations by calling 662-392-4810.

As a bonus, watch the movie at the open-air tabernacle in North Carrollton on Saturday evening. Admission is free.

For more information about either event, call 662-392-4810 or check out our website VisitCarrolltonMS.com or our Facebook page.