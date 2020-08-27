Over the past week, Montgomery County has reported new deaths due to COVID-19 as the county continues to see an increase in its numbers with two outbreaks at the North Mississippi Regional Center in Kilmichael and Winona Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

As of press time Wednesday, the county reported 402 cases and 15 deaths. Last Tuesday, the county reported 373 cases, seeing an increase of 29 new cases in the past week. As of August 20, the group home reported seven employees and 15 residents and Winona Manor reported 13 employees, 48 residents, and seven deaths.

Montgomery County’s highest reported age group is between the ages of 18-29 group with 81 cases reported, the second largest group is between the ages of 50 to 59 with 66 cases reported, the third highest group is between the ages of 30 to 39 with 57 reported cases.

The county reported 53 cases in the age group of 40 to 49, reported 48 cases in the 60 to 69 age group, the county reported 38 cases in the under 18 age group, 30 cases in the 70 to 79 age group. The lowest reported cases are in the age groups of 80 to 89 and 90 and over. 15 cases have been reported in the 80 to 89 age groups and two in the 90 and over age groups.

Although, the 70 to 79 age group is one of the lowest reported, it is the highest in deaths with five reported deaths. The 80 to 89 and the of 50 to 59 age groups have three deaths and the lowest age group was a person between the ages of 40 to 49.

Also, from July 4 through August 8, the numbers reported including reportings from non-long-term care facilities which includes businesses, industry, prison/jails or other settings, and long-term care facilities which saw jumps on August 1 and August 8.

However, all of August 15 numbers came from residents on Montgomery County alone, not associated with any long-term care facility or non-long-term-care facility.

In an earlier report, Emergency Management and Civil Defense Director Allan Pratt said even though the cases are rising in the county with two active cases at both of the long-term care facilities, majority of the cases are coming from people who are holding and attending gatherings with over 30 people in attendance.

Pratt said that before the pandemic, attending an event such as a wedding, engagement party, backyard barbecue, baby shower or any other event would not be a problem, but it is something that must be considered.

He said cases are also growing because people relapse in symptoms and test positive again.