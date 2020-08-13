Montgomery County is reporting three new deaths from COVID-19, according to the Mississippi Department of Health.

Montgomery County’s number of positive cases of coronavirus has topped 300, with the MSDH reporting the county’s third death Wednesday. That brings total deaths from COVID-19 to six in the county, with one death from a long-term care facility in the county.

As of press time Wednesday, the county is reporting 345 cases.

The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting that there are two active outbreaks in Montgomery County -- the North Mississippi Regional Center in Kilmichael and Winona Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Winona.

At the group home in Kilmichael, three employees who work at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19 but none of the residents have contracted the virus. At Winona Manor, the state is reporting that eight employees and 20 residents have contracted COVID-19.

Sunday, the county reported two new deaths due to COVID-19. According to MSDH, the county is seeing its highest number of cases in residents 18-23. Seventy-two of the county’s cases are in the 18-23 age group. The second highest groups are 50-59 with 52 positive cases and 30-39 with 51 cases. The age group 40-49 is third with 48 cases, and those 18 and under has 35 cases.

Allan Pratt, Montgomery County’s Emergency Management Director, attributed the county’s spike in cases to three factors.

“As far as the numbers spiking, it has a lot to do with people going to weddings and other large events with over 30 or 40 people there,” Pratt said. “We used to not think anything about it, but we have to now with COVID-19. Also, there are a number of cases at long-term care facilities in the county.”

Pratt said another factor is when people who have already tested positive for the virus, get re-tested, and get another positive result.

“Those tests are also counted,” Pratt said. “So our numbers are growing that way.”