Tuesday, was the last food box distribution.

Since May 18, Calbrina Woods said Blessings for all, Empowered by Faith, Inc. has distributed 25,000 meals through the Farm-To-Family and Dry Good programs. Through the program, the organization has serviced five counties Montgomery, Carroll, Grenada, Webster and Choctaw. Municipalities included in the program are Eupora, Carrollton, North Carrollton, Winona, Grenada, Vaiden, Duck Hill, parts of French Camp and Weir.

Representatives from nearly all the counties and municipalities were present Tuesday for the final day of food distribution. They rolled up their sleeves and unloaded boxes from trucks and reloaded them on trailers that would take the food around the region to be distributed.

Woods said she recently applied for another extension on the program, which was originally set to expire in June, and she was approved for an extension that took it through August 11.

Woods said if she’s approved for another extension, it’ll take it through October, but she hasn’t received word yet.

“It’s a great program. It was needed. I would get to the Armory at 7:45 a.m., and there would be 70 cars already and we didn’t give out food until 8:45 a.m. or 9,” she said. “Through this program, I’ve gotten all kind of notes and letters. The greatest note I got, a lady told me she had to have brain surgery and how it helped her.”

Woods said volunteers would even leave boxes for those who had COVID-19 on their doorsteps.

The program was one box per household, and those who received boxes had to remain in their cars and wear a mask. Volunteers were required to wear masks as well and social distancing rules were in place.

Area pastors and their church members were also on hand to pray for those who desired prayer.

Volunteer Kellye James has helped out with food distribution all summer and said she did it because of “the ability to serve the community during this time when we have to remain so distant.”

Woods said they also delivered boxes to those who were sick or shut-in since May 18. “It’s a very great program. It impacted our community and our neighbor’s community greatly.”

She said wanted to thank MS Fruit and Vegetables of Grenada for the deliveries to all the sites; Winona Street Department who she said took two hours out of their day just to serve their community; all of the volunteers involved; the Grenada Fire Department; the Winona, Grenada, Duck Hill, Kilmichael Police Departments; and all law enforcement who helped her with the distribution.