Franklin Lorenzo Seals, 55, passed away Dec. 3, 2022, at his residence in Winona. Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. at Lizzie Sanders Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Shady Grove Church Cemetery in Kilmichael. There will be a limited visitation on Friday, Dec. 9 from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m., with family time beginning at 4 p.m. at Haven Memorial United Methodist Church. There will be no viewing after eulogy. Minister Earl Seall will be officiating the service. Masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation and funeral service.

Mr. Seals was born to Jeanette Seals of Winona. He was a member of Haven Memorial United Methodist Church, a chemical equipment representative and a U.S. Army Veteran.

Mr. Seals is survived by his wife, Renita Forrest Seals, seven daughters Alexis Seals and Lexus Seals both of El Paso, Texas; Latasha Sanders, Jamila Forrest, Takila Lard, all of Winona; Jana Sutton of Richmond, Va., Kiana Price of Hattiesburg, and one son, Kenjarvis Seals of Biloxi, and one sister, Cheryl James of Winona.

Sanders and Sanders Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.