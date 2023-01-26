During a January Vaiden Board of Aldermen meeting, a former employee discussed a letter he had received from Horan Horan and the possibility of being allowed to drive Vaiden Volunteer Fire Department trucks as a firefighter.

Demetrius Goston, a current volunteer firefighter for Vaiden, lost his job with the town after Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies charged him with several violations on Sept. 16, 2022.

Sheriff Clint Walker, the arresting official, said Goston was charged with disturbing the peace and possession of a firearm while in possession of marijuana.

“I put the handcuffs on him,” said Walker.

Walker said the Sept. 16 ordeal began with Goston “causing a scene” at a Vaiden restaurant, which was witnessed by Deputy Randy Blakely, who radioed the sheriff’s department for assistance.

Deputies discovered marijuana on Goston’s person during the arrest, Walker said.

During the January meeting, Goston told board members his employment was terminated due to “false information,” however he did admit to being in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest.

“That’s my gun in my name. Mississippi is an open carry law,” said Goston.

According to an abstract of Carroll County Justice Court record, Goston was found guilty of the Sept. 16 disturbing the peace charge. He pled guilty of a Sept. 16 simple possession charge, of which he was found guilty. He pled guilty to a Sept. 16 enhancement of firearm charge, of which he was found guilty.

Goston also pled guilty for a Sept. 13 public profanity charge, which he was found guilty, according to a Justice Court abstract.

In September, Goston was accused of using a town vehicle at the time of the arrest, when he was charged with simple possession.

After the arrest and termination of Goston’s employment, Carroll County Supervisors voted to ban Goston from using the fire trucks.

Board President Jim Neill said in an interview after the Vaiden Aldermen meeting that the county could be liable if Goston drove the truck.

During the Vaiden Aldermen meeting in January, Goston asked board members if they would permit him to drive the trucks again.

Alderwoman Lesia Hemphill told Goston the county pays the insurance for the trucks.

“It’s to my understanding that the Supervisors, they pay the insurance,” said Hemphill. “It’s really going to fall on the supervisors because they pay the insurance. We don’t. We don’t pay any of the insurance.”

Although Supervisors informed Goston of their decision to prohibit him from driving the fire trucks, Goston told the Vaiden Board of Aldermen he took a fire truck to a recent fire.

“I took off in the truck and went up there,” said Goston. “Got there in the same truck they don’t want me to drive, [and] the pump don’t work.”

In an interview, Mayor Stella Washington Bell said the fire ignited on Mulberry Street on Jan. 6.

The Board of Aldermen took no action regarding Goston’s request for permission to drive Vaiden Volunteer Department fire trucks nor the letter he had received from Horan Horan.