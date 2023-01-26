Residents across Winona can begin looking forward to having good water pressure and clean water that is not pink or brown.

Winona Aldermen voted during their Jan. 17 meeting to accept bids on water projects throughout the city.

Officials expect work to begin in March or April, depending on the weather, Mayor Aaron Dees said in an interview after the meeting.

“We’ve already cleared the land for the elevated tank out at the rec park,” said Dees. “We’ve already started cleaning out the lines.”

He said cameras are being run through the lines to locate any damage in the water lines.

“Our lines are still caught in the 50s, 60s and 70s,” Dees said.

During the meeting, aldermen voted all in favor of approving a $2,076,461 bid from Donald Smith Company, Incorporated for a new water well, contingent upon approval from Economic Development Administration (EDA) with North Central Planning and Development District.

Alderman Mickey Austin made the motion on the rebid for the project, and Alderman Travis Johnson seconded.

In an interview after the meeting, City Clerk Monica Turner said aldermen had to rebid the project because the first bid they had received was outside the city’s budget for the project.

“It was too much from the people we had,” Turner said. “Three more bids came in, and Donald Smith was the lowest and best.”

Aldermen voted all in favor of a $1,696,800 bid from Maguire Iron, Incorporated for a new water tank, contingent upon EDA approval.

Officials received two bids on the project, and Maguire was the best and lowest bid, Turner said.

Austin motioned to approve the bid, and Alderwoman Sylvia Clark seconded.

Aldermen approved a $1,575,087 bid from Hemphill Construction Company, Incorporated for a water plant rehabilitation project on Alderman Charles Harris’ motion, which was seconded by Clark.

“The waste-water treatment rehab is existing but needs a lot of replacement (parts),” Turner said.

Board members all agreed to advertise for bids on a contract for a water collection system rehabilitation, contingent on EDA approval. Johnson made the motion for the approval, and Harris seconded.

Dees said he expects the improvements to benefit residents throughout the city.

Having received approximately $8 million in grant funding, the city has more projects being addressed simultaneously than at any other time in recent years, Dees said.