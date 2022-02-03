In recent weeks, Mississippi lawmakers have passed legislation to raise the minimum pay for teachers to $43,000.

Many educators and non-educators are delighted legislators have made this decision.

Having worked as a certified educator for a number of years, I know what teachers go through to educate our youth.

I have often heard and once believed that teachers only work from about 7 a.m. to about 3:30 p.m. each day with weekends, holidays and summer months off.

That misconception could not be further from the truth. Teachers continue working in the classroom and at home, hours after the school day has ended. There’s nothing like “teacher tired.”

Many are grading assignments, entering grades into the school district’s database, communicating with parents and reviewing what went right and what went wrong in the classroom for future reference.

Educators work late into evenings preparing for the next day. Some, like I often did, wake up in a panic in the middle of the night out of fear of not being adequately prepared.

Yes, like other educators, I would get up and research resources that would help me reach all of my students.

People often project the memory of their school days onto what teachers actually face in the classroom today.

Teachers are not standing or sitting in front of a class full of students pointing at a chalkboard, giving notes or reading with students actively listening.

In this society of ever-developing technology, children are constantly being placed in front of screens – now in classrooms, causing their attention spans to be shortened at various rates.

These days in a single classroom, a teacher has to be able to reach high- and low-performing students, those who learn by reading, students who need visual aids and students who learn by doing.

Educators have to devise a way to keep the interest of children who have prior knowledge of a subject and students who have no knowledge of that topic. They have to address attention deficit disorder, autism, boredom, post-traumatic stress disorder, bullying and hyperactivity, often all in one setting.

Educators often spend their weekends, spring “break,” fall “break,” and summer “break” preparing for this wide range of behaviors and learning methods.

While they are provided with about $500 each school year to address classroom needs, the money does not last long, and they usually buy classroom supplies out of their own pockets.

After all of their sacrifices, teachers have been repeatedly reminded of how little society appreciates their efforts in laying the foundation of our future.

Though I am not teaching these days, I share the enthusiasm brought on by Mississippi lawmakers recognizing the difficulties educators face and raising their salaries.

To all educators who have left the profession and those who still rise up each morning in this labor of love and sacrifice to reach our children, I appreciate you.