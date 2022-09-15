A Grenada man is in the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility on murder and aggravated assault charges.

Daniel Cordell Jr., 21, is accused of shooting Derric Suddoth and Santonio Williams multiple times with a .45 caliber handgun inside Suddoth’s vehicle on McNutt Street in Winona on Friday, Sept. 9, according to Winona Police Chief Roshaun Daniels.

“Cordell supposedly stole a firearm from Derric Suddoth,” said Daniels, adding one of the victims and multiple witnesses identified Cordell as the suspect.

Both victims were taken to Jackson with life threatening injuries, and Williams died due to his injuries later that evening, Daniels said.

Cordell fled the scene of the shooting, initiating a manhunt involving officers from multiple agencies.

“He never really ran from the police. He fled before we got there. Witnesses stated he ran towards the cemetery off of Cemetery Street,” Daniels said.The manhunt then led to the lockdown of local schools, including Winona Secondary, Winona Elementary, Winona Christian and several daycare schools.

“The schools in WMCSD went into lockdown after confirmed reports of a shooting incident on Powell Street due to the proximity to the schools,” said Jackson. “The lockdown was initiated at approximately 1:25 p.m. and was lifted at approximately 3:50 p.m.”

She said the safety of the students is always a top priority.

“Fortunately, WMCSD has its own police department with two law enforcement officers with nearly 50 years of combined experience in Chief Mac Burrell and SRO Dan Herod,” said Jackson. “In order to dismiss Winona Elementary students safely, the WMCSD Police Department enlisted the assistance of Chief Brad Mooneyham and the Winona Fire Department and Kilmichael Police Chief Barry Gregg. Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Tompkins and deputies were also available in the area for assistance, if needed.”

Daniels said he did not believe anyone else was in danger doing the manhunt.

“Cordell had two targets which were in the vehicle with him,” said Daniels. “He could have easily shot people as he was fleeing the scene because he passed multiple people with the weapon in his hand.”

However, he believed the school lockdowns were important for public safety.

“Knowing the direction he fled, he could have easily come out in front of the elementary school, any one of the daycares or the christian school. And the safety of the kids was my biggest concern,” said Daniels.

Confusion about events leading to the shooting, the suspect’s motives and his location led to the cancellation of a football game between the J.Z. George Jaguars and the Winona Tigers in North Carrollton.

“Carroll County Superintendent Joey Carpenter and I talked several times throughout the day regarding the game that was scheduled to be played at J. Z. George on Friday, Sept. 9. He decided to cancel the contest, and I support his decision,” said Jackson.

Cordell was surrendered to authorities in Kilmichael on Sept. 10, and Winona police arrested him without incident before taking him to CMRCF, Daniel said.

“I believe someone gave him a ride,” said Daniels.

Cordell’s bond was set at $500,000 for the murder charge and $100,000 for the aggravated assault, according to Daniels.

“If I find out who gave him a ride, I'm going to charge them as well,” said Daniels.

Daniels went on to show his appreciation of the assistance provided by other law enforcement agencies.

“I would like to thank Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and Grenada County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance with manpower. It has never happened in Winona with multiple agencies working together. So, now that it's happening some people think another agency is taking over, and that's not the case,” said Daniels. “When you are a small department, there are going to be times when you will need assistance from your neighboring law enforcement. When I call for assistance, I know they are coming, and when they call, they know I'm going. That's what you call a good working relationship.”