The 19th annual Grassroots Blues Festival will be held on Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10 at Elliot Field in Duck Hill.

Organizer Al White said this year’s festival is a prelude to the 20th year festival. He said they’re planning a celebration to commemorate the 20 years the festival has been held in Duck Hill next year.

“We plan to do really, really big,” he said. “We plan to have a really big festival for our 20th.”

This year, attendees will see a new performer, but not new to the blues world at all. White said this year, Bobby Rush will performer Friday night. Rush is a Grammy-award winning Bluesman who has been in the industry for quite some time.

White said Rush has a new book called “I Ain’t Studdin’ Ya: My American Blues Story” where Rush details his extensive career, his highs and lows and his rise to fame. He said Rush will be autographing books while on the festival.

“This will be his first time at the festival and we’re excited to have him,” White said.

Friday night, Barry “Pine” Blakely and the Duck Hill Billies will perform at 6 p.m., R. L. Boyce will perform at 6:45, Rush will perform at 7:30, Mark “Muleman” Massey featuring Billy Earhart will perform at 8:30 and closing out Friday night is Willie Earl Hubert and the Fingerprint Band performing at 9.

Saturday night, gates will open at 4 p.m. and Lady Trucker will perform at 5 p.m., Lewis Johnson and the No Name Band will perform at 5:45, Nellie McInnis will perform at 6:30 p.m., Steve J will perform at 7:30, Little Willie Farmer will perform at 8:30 and closing out will be the Oxford All-Stars.

“They’re really good, too. They do a Motown rendition show,” White said of the Oxford All-Stars. He said vendors are welcome. He said the donation fee for food vendors will be $100 and for merchants the donation fee is $50.

“It’s going to be a good show. Our motto has always been to help new artist and to support traditional artist. To provide a platform for them and Rush is a traditional artist and so is R.L. Boyce. He’s never performed at the blues show either,” White said.

Donation tickets are $25 for both nights and $20 for either Friday or Saturday. Kids 13 and under are free and high school students are $5.

For more information, contact 662-809-7002.