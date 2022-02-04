A second man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on Thursday, May 12 on Powell Street in Winona.

Denzel Demarion Forrest, 19, was arrested on June 11 in connection to the shooting. Forrest has been charged with aggravated assault and burglary. Another man, Anthony Tyrone Johnson, Jr. was bound over on Thursday, May 26 in Winona Municipal Court. Johnson also has been charged with aggravated assault and burglary.

In an earlier story, Captain Matt Milletello said officers responded to shots fired call at a home on Powell Street, where the victim Antonius Winters, 32, lives. Milletello said MedStat EMTs and paramedics took Winters to Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital. He said he was then transferred to another healthcare facility with life-threatening injuries.

Milletello said at least one child was in the home when the shooting occurred. Forrest was taken to Carroll-Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility. This shooting remains under investigation by the Winona Police Department. Forrest bond was set at $200,000.