Strachan the lone qualifier in mayoral

By LAKEADRA COFFEY,
Thu, 09/20/2018 - 10:28am

Alderman Ken Strachan is the only lone qualifier in the Town of North Carrollton’s special mayoral election, scheduled to be held Oct. 10.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://winonatimes.com/columbian-progress-0

Obituaries

Arie Jordan

Arie Lee Jordan, 82, of Carrollton, died Aug. 20, 2018, at her home in Carrollton.

John Galey
W.C. Roby
Betty Hazlewood
Ruby Baker
Alita DeBerry