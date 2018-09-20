Strachan the lone qualifier in mayoral

Strachan the lone qualifier in mayoralBy LAKEADRA COFFEY,
Thu, 09/20/2018 - 10:28am
Alderman Ken Strachan is the only lone qualifier in the Town of North Carrollton’s special mayoral election, scheduled to be held Oct. 10.
