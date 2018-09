Superintendent Billy Joe Ferguson said Anjuan Brown, assistant to the superintendent and head of security, is now a Carroll County Deputy Sheriff and a school safety officer. He said the district is currently looking for a school resource officer to have in the school district.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers