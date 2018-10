When people arrive in Vaiden, they are met with stunning fall decorations created by Vaiden’s Beautification Committee. It’s hard not to “ooh and ahh” over the strategically-placed fall decorations, and that’s what the committee wants people to do.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The WINONA TIMES and The CONSERVATIVE.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://winonatimes.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://winonatimes.com/existing-subscribers