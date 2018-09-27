Vaiden board mulling hours at nightclub

Vaiden board mulling hours at nightclubBy LAKEADRA COFFEY,
Thu, 09/27/2018 - 9:23am
The town of Vaiden may consider lowering the time nightclubs can be open, after several fights at the 35/55 Truck Stop in Vaiden over Labor Day weekend.
