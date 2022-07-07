The Winona Mayor and Board of Aldermen discussed during a regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday the obstacles the city faces in partnering with Central Mississippi Incorporated to pay water and sewer bills for eligible residents.

Unlike some municipalities, Winona would have to separate garbage bills from water and sewer for all residents before Central Mississippi Inc. (CMI) could pay water and sewer bills for eligible residents, according to Mayor Aaron Dees.

“We have to separate water and sewer from trash,” said Dees. “It’s going to end up being two separate bills for each citizen, instead of one bill.”

Some city officials and the city’s information technology (IT) specialist originally thought the grant, by which CMI would pay the bills, ended in September 2022.

Stephanye Peeples, CMI board chair, said she stated, when she approached the board in April, the grant would be available until September 2023.

“I keep coming month after month, and I keep hearing that there’s an issue,” said Peeples.

Dees expressed the concerns of the city’s IT department and the monthly cost to the city.

“What I’m telling you is what our IT person is telling us. He wanted to know when the grant was going to stop. How long he was anticipating it was going. Was it going to go past September? If so, how long?” said Dees. “His words were ‘you don’t have it budgeted for an extra $1,400 a month to pay postage.’ If you know this grant is going to go on until September of next year is a totally different story.”

Although the board approved the separation of the bills in a previous meeting, they still are not able to separate the bills to allow for separate payments.

Board members did not take action on the discussion.

In other board news:

•Members of the board discussed a probable water rate increase for residents throughout the city with Chris Shelton of Mississippi Rural Water. He told the board about how inflation following the Covid-19 pandemic has driven prices on parts used by the water department has increased by 200 and 300 percent. The board tabled the discussion until their next meeting.

• Winona Library personnel reported on summer programs at the library.

• Alderman Charles Harris reported that businesses on Front Street are to store their trash bins in back alleys and not on Front Street.

• Board members approved water and sewer adjustments.

• They also agreed to pay regular bills.