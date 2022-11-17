Austin Pearson won the Fly Weight Championships at the Summit Fighting Championships in Tupelo on Nov. 5.

Pearson, 25, is a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, who competes in the 120-pound, fly weight division, using Ju Jitsu, Tai Kwan Do and boxing.

The Montgomery County native who currently lives in Winona trains at a gym in Ridgeland. He won a boxing match at Elvis Fest in 2021 and fought his first MMA fight in March 2022 where he won in the second round via the guillotine choke.

While Pearson admits he was a “hot head” growing up, he has learned self discipline through martial arts.

Pearson said hosting MMA fights at the Montgomery County Coliseum would be beneficial, and he hopes to bring the sport to the area.

“I hope to bring a fight here and see how it does in Winona,” said Pearson. “It would bring so much fun to so many people.”