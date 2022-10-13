The Winona City-Wide Yard Sale has been rescheduled for Oct. 29.

People who want to participate in the yard sale can call Sue Stidham, director of Montgomery County Economic Development Partnership, at 662-283-4828 and leave a message, if no one answers the call. Potential participants also can send an email to mcedp@duckwood.net if they would like to participate.

She said the message only needs to include the address of each individual’s yard sale location.

A map of the city-wide yard sale will be published in the Oct. 27 edition of The Winona Times newspaper, and a star will be placed on or near addresses of yard sale locations.

People who live outside of Winona can set up their yard sales next to Mississippi Highway 51 in the Dollar General parking lot and in the parking lot of the Plaza on Highway 51, Stidham said.

“You can’t set up in front of an open business,” she said.

The yard sale will begin at 8 a.m. and last as long as participants will have items, according to Stidham.

“If you’re going to be on others’ property, get permission,” said Stidham.