During their December meeting, Winona Aldermen agreed to take no action on a bid for an elevated water tank project.

Jake Keys, with Engineering Services, encouraged board members and Mayor Aaron Dees to reject the only bid the city had received and readvertise for additional bids.

On Alderman Charles Harris’ motion, seconded by Alderman Travis Johnson, board members agreed to accept Keys’s recommendation in the absence of Alderman Mickey Austin.

Because the city had received only one bid for the project, aldermen had to readvertise for more.

“If we get two bids, we can take the lower one,” said Dees in an interview after the meeting.

However, if they do not receive any other bids, they can accept the current bid, if they choose.

They also agreed to take no action on the elevated water tank.

Alderwoman Linda Purnell asked board members if a recent raise in the city’s water rates related to the future installation of a new water tank.

In response, Harris said, “The water bill [rate increase] was for the bonds.”

The city had to raise rates to show more city revenue which will enable city officials to sell bonds. Officials will use revenue from the bond sale to fund the new elevated water tank.

In other board news,

• Librarians from the Winona Public Library gave their quarterly report.

• Dees and Police Chief Roshaun Daniels opened bids for condemned properties throughout the city.

• Daniels told the board that the Winona Police Department collected $12,218 in fines.

• Code Enforcement Officer Denzil Bigbee will attend Code Enforcement class in Tupelo on Feb. 17.