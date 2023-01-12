Well, it’s the new year and all those New Year’s resolutions have been declared from losing weight to taking better care of our health and all things in between. Me? No resolutions, declarations, or pledges from me. I am lackadaisical at the least, and I hardly ever follow through with any kind of yearly promise.

I have a friend who told me once she made a promise to herself, she would never go out in public without her make up in place. Well good for her. Sometimes I have to check to make sure I am fully dressed, and my hair is pinned up. More than once, I have gotten to my destination and realized I still had on my fuzzy house shoes. I just put on my big sunglasses to hide lots of the flaws.

However, there are a few things I have told and retold to my subconscious that I must try to do better this year. I will do my best to get my dried clothes out of my dryer within at the least three days, not a week, or maybe turn it on several times to remove wrinkles. I will stop hiding clutter instead of putting things away. I will clean out my refrigerator at least once a month? I will do my best to mop more often instead of using a wet bath cloth and my foot! And I will completely unload my dish washer instead of just getting out dishes as needed.

I have always been the somewhat sloppy one, but my husband is almost OCD about neatness. I was gone the whole week last week and he used one plate, one glass, one knife, and one fork, the entire week. He would wash them as soon as he finished, and they were ready for the next meal. I found out that most of the meals he ate were on a paper towel.

I am very comfortable and very much at ease to let Emmie’s toys stay scattered all over the floor, but he picks them up several times within an hour’s time. He, as he calls it, “polices” the area before bed to make sure all doors are locked, all curtains pulled, everything off the floor, and wants me to set the coffee pot to his liking. I believe only one of my children inherited this characteristic.

As I have grown older, I have decided that some things are more, much more important to me than full makeup, “gymed” body, clean floors, dirty dishes, and wrinkled clothes. It took me a while to get to this place as I used to also be a little OCD. I’m a much happier person now.

I don’t know about you, but I am tired of cooking big meals for a while so I am using my crock pot. Here is a potato soup that is so good with some crunchy cornbread.

6 slices of bacon cooked and chopped

2 lbs. of potatoes, peeled and cubed

3 stalks of celery sliced

3 crushed cloves of garlic

1 tbsp. of Thyme

4 cups of homemade chicken stock

3/4 cup of sour cream

Salt and pepper

Place all in a slow cooker and set for 6 – 8 hours on low

Garnish with cheese, chives, and sour cream