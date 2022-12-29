Birth order has always fascinated me. I am a first born, and I have always had the same characteristics as first born. We are driven, the second-born is competitive and ambitious, and the third-born is spoiled because of being the baby. Of all the facts I have studied, some of it holds true, otherwise not so much, but all in all, I can see my siblings and me as well as my three children in context of these findings.

I am the oldest of three children. Research tells me that I am a high achiever, a perfectionist, (my daughter tells me this), have a sense of responsibility, and I attempt to please everyone. I have always been the organizer, the planner of things, whether it is serious or amusing. My oldest son, Michael, is also cut from this same mold as he has always strived to be the high achiever in all that he does. He was perhaps somewhat overprotected as he was an only child at first and the center of all adult attention. He talked at an earlier age and developed an adult vocabulary. He has always been ready with advice for his siblings. Famous firstborns include Presidents Truman, Johnson, Carter, and George W. Bush.

Second born children, and sometimes middle children, have someone out front, a pacemaker, so they want to overtake the first child. These children may try to outdo everyone and rebel. They seem to be constantly competing. My brother does not fit this mold. He is more laid back, not impulsive, never any trouble or conflict. However, my second born, Marc, fits this character absolutely. He has always strived to be the best, the first in all that he has done, and usually is. He is our rule breaker and our headstrong and yet the one who does his best to keep peace, and he has such a propensity for taking care of his family, especially this mother. Donald Trump is a second child.

Last born children are often on their own. Siblings don’t want to play with them, and they have big plans that don’t seem to work out. We tease my sister, the last born that she is the troublemaker. Our last born, Pam, fits this pattern so well. They are charming, persistent, with such a tender heart, and love for family. Last born include Jim Carrey, Jay Leno, and Katie Couric.

No matter your birth order, remember that everyone comes into this world in a different place. Your place is what you make it.

Homemade vegetable soup and a grilled cheese sandwich is my go-to during this cold weather. Here’s our favorite. Always start with a big Dutch oven on your stove. Who can make a “little bit” of soup??”

Sauté 2 cups chopped onion,

1 cup chopped celery, in 2 tbsp. of Olive oil.

When tender add:

2 cups finely chopped potatoes

2 finely chopped carrots

2 tbsp. sugar

Large can of tomato paste (plus a can of water) and a large can of tomato sauce

1 quart of homemade or bought chicken broth

Let this cook for about 30 minutes and then add,

2 cans of mixed vegetables

If you are fortunate enough to have canned tomatoes from your garden- 2 quarts of tomatoes or store bought

2 bay leaves, 2 tbsp. garlic powder, salt and pepper

Simmer on your stove for about 1 – 2 hours.

During the week if I have left over vegetables, no matter what, I throw that into the pot. I love this with my crunchy cornbread buy Roy likes it with crackers. If this seems too thin, I always add a few instant potatoes to thicken