North Carrollton Mayor and Board of Aldermen presented City Clerk Glynnis Taylor with a resolution of appreciation during their December board meeting.

Taylor has been the town clerk since 2009 and will retire on Dec. 31, according to Mayor Ken Strachan.

“Glynnis has been a valuable and dedicated clerk for North Carrollton. There has been many projects from grant funding to tourism that she has been a leader on that will benefit North Carrollton for years to come,” Strachan said.

Taylor served during the time town officials implemented tourism funding and the town Infrastructure Modernization Act Funding, Strachan said.

“There have been disasters from flooding, severe thunderstorms, winter weather, and COVID-19. These were all declarations of emergency that we did on the local level,” said Strachan. “Through this, she was a leader on these efforts. Through many of these efforts were funding that North Carrollton received, for example with the 2020 flooding where North Carrollton was granted funding for sewer repair. Glynnis was instrumental in every aspect of these efforts. Her work is evident through these projects for years to come. She was a very dedicated clerk. Her service is very much appreciated, and we wish her the very best on her retirement.”

Lendera Williams will assume the position as the new city clerk on Jan. 1, 2023, according to Strachan.

Board members also discussed new welcome banners. The current welcome banners, which are red with blue lettering displaying 1899 the year the town was established, were placed in 2018 on a recommendation by Strachan.

“While most of the banners and the hardware are in really good shape, we did an assessment and four banners need to be replaced. They are heavy duty and have held up good over the years. When replacing them as needed, it will keep things up,” Strachan said.

The proposal was for four new banners at a cost of $672. Strachan recommended they be purchased through tourism funds, and that will keep the town in line with the budget. His proposal was passed on a motion from Alderman Barbara Sheppard and seconded by Alderman Mitchell Costilow with all voting in favor.

Strachan presented a resolution to renew the two percent tourism tax. Strachan said he had been talking to Senator Lydia Chassaniol.

“We appreciate Senator Chassaniol’s help over the years with this funding. It has helped North Carrollton with many projects of improvement including beautification,“ Strachan said.

On a motion by Alderman Tom Hearn and seconded by Sheppard with all in favor, the 2023 Tourism Resolution passed unanimously.

The other news, the board:

Reviewed Carrollton/North Carrollton Volunteer Fire Chief Jake Hurst’s monthly report.

Received a report from Mayor Strachan that the George Street Boad repairs would be bided out on January 13, 2023.

Paid the docket of claims.